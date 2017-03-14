Suspect Snatches Chain From Motorcycle Rider

On Monday morning, a 20-year-old man was riding a motorcycle along Harrington Sound Road when a male rider on another motorcycle rode alongside and snatched his chain.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 10:50am on Monday, March 13th police received a report of a robbery.

“It appears that around 9:30am that day, a 20-year-old Smith’s parish man riding a motorcycle along Harrington Sound Road near the junction with Lolly’s Well Road in Smith’s parish came to a stop behind another vehicle, which had stopped in front of him.

“Apparently at that time an unknown male rider on a white motorcycle, described as a dark complexioned male wearing black clothing and a black helmet, rode alongside and snatched the Smith’s parish man’s chain.

“The suspect then made good his escape riding south along Harrington Sound Road. There were no reported injuries and inquiries continue.

“Witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News