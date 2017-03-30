Premier Dunkley Meets With NCL Executives

Today [March 30], the Premier Michael Dunkley welcomed senior officials from Norwegian Cruise Line [NCL] to the Cabinet Office for a special courtesy visit.

NCL Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations Robin Lindsay and Senior Vice President Luigi Lazeto along with other key NCL personnel are currently on-Island conducting operational and logistical meetings in anticipation of providing a specialised intra-port tender service for NCL’s cruise ship passengers, beginning in a few weeks.

Premier Dunkley, NCL Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations Robin Lindsay, Senior Vice President Luigi Lazeto and Cruiseport Ferry Management Ltd. CEO Beau Evans

During the visit, Premier Dunkley said he “appreciated the strong relationship Bermuda has enjoyed over many years with NCL”. He also noted the importance of having cruise ship visits to the Island’s three ports as cruise activity enhances value throughout the Island.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lindsay said that NCL passengers enjoy Bermuda as a “beautiful and clean resort”, adding that becoming the host venue for the America’s Cup was an impressive feat for the Island, and has drawn a great deal of attention to Bermuda.

