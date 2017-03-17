Video: Interview With MP Mark Pettingill

MP Mark Pettingill sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing the reasons behind his decision to resign from the OBA and sit as an Independent in Parliament.

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Mr. Pettingill also touched on the Government’s lawsuit against Lahey Clinic, same sex marriage, casino gaming and more.

He spoke about how the OBA was formed by a merger between the UBP and BDA, and said that, as far as the OBA, “you can’t fault people” for the “perception that it looks like the UBP again.”

When asked if he was offered a chance to go back into Cabinet, he told Bernews “the option was there” and he “respectfully declined that.”

The Warwick North East MP announced yesterday that he would resign, saying, â€œI intend to sit as an Independent Member in Parliament until the next General Election, at which time I will likely resign from politics.

â€œI find myself in a position of ongoing professional legal conflict with the Government on various existing litigation and potential matters that my law firm has been approached about having conduct over.

â€œFurthermore, I have unfortunately found myself diametrically and philosophically opposed to the Governmentâ€™s position or approach on numerous issues in endeavoring to move Bermuda forward.”

The 25-minute live video replay is below:

