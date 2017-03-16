Video: MP Mark Pettingill Resigns From OBA

[Updated with video] Mark Pettingill has resigned from the OBA, and intends to sit as an Independent Member in Parliament until the next General Election, when he said he “will likely resign from politics.”

A statement by Mr. Pettingill said, “I have this morning advised the Premier that I will be resigning from the One Bermuda Alliance.

“I intend to sit as an Independent Member in Parliament until the next General Election, at which time I will likely resign from politics.

“I find myself in a position of ongoing professional legal conflict with the Government on various existing litigation and potential matters that my law firm has been approached about having conduct over.

“Furthermore, I have unfortunately found myself diametrically and philosophically opposed to the Govermmentâ€™s position or approach on numerous issues in endeavoring to move Bermuda forward.

“I respect that the Premier and the Cabinet take a different View. In the interest of the country, I sincerely wish the Government every success for the remainder of their tenure in office recognizing that they have in fact accomplished many positive things for the Island.

“I have no doubt the Government will have my support on any number of pending legislative matters,” he said.

Update 1.02pm: The OBA won the 2012 General Election with 19 seats to the PLPâ€™s 17, and with Mr Pettingill’s resignation from the party following after Shawn Crockwell’s, it now means the OBA holds 17 seats, with both Mr Crockwell and Mr Pettingill sitting as Independents.

