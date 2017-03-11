Youth AC: Meet TeamBDA’s Connor Astwood

Connor Astwood, 22, was introduced to sailing at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club at age eight.

The Paget resident trained in the sport throughout his time at Saltus; then continued sailing while at boarding school at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut and during his studies at Boston University.

The TeamBDA sailor is currently training for the position of Trimmer for the 2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.

Here we get to know Connor little better.

Who is the Bermudian you most admire?

I admire Paul Doughty, who first taught me how to sail when I was 8. He was also the first to teach many of the youth team members how to sail way back when, and to this day he is making an impact in Bermuda sailing.

Who is your sporting hero?

I don’t really have a sporting hero, but if I were to choose one I would say Conor McGregor has been on my radar recently. He’s a rags to riches story and his flair/confidence is entertaining.

If you weren’t on Team BDA you would be…?

I would be working full time with SoftBank Team Japan.

What would surprise people about you?

I can speak Japanese… but that’s because I am half Japanese.

What do you do in your spare time?

I like hanging out with my friends in my spare time.

Somerset or St. George’s?

Somerset. I’m an Astwood!

What is your favourite Bermuda symbol or icon?

I think the Bermuda longtail is a unique Bermudian symbol… they’re relaxing to watch on the beach.

What is your favourite or most used Bermudian phrase?

My favourite Bermudian phrase is “chingas!” It’s so funny to hear out in public.

If you could choose a new first name what would it be?

Tough question… maybe “Jack” because I once convinced someone my name was Jack for a whole semester at school.

What are three songs you love right now?

Right now it’s Ms. Jackson by OutKast, The Greatest by Sia, and Light It Up by Major Lazer.

What’s your favourite of ice cream?

Mint Chocolate Chip.

Netflix binge watching?

Breaking Bad… I watched it all in a week.

What is one movie you think everyone should see?

Eddie the Eagle is a must.

What muscles do you have now that you didn’t have before?

I have gained 21 lbs since I started, so everything.

How many push-ups could you do before this and how many can you do now?

I think I did 30 in a row before training, and now I can do 51.

What do you eat or drink now that you didn’t eat before?

It’s not that I eat something new… the quantity of food has gone up. For example most mornings I eat six eggs after gym, including toast, bacon, sausage, potatoes, and orange juice on the side.

What don’t you eat or drink now that you did before?

I don’t drink sweet drinks or fast food anymore. It has been cut out of my diet… it actually tastes bad and makes you feel terrible with the level of fitness we’ve hit.

