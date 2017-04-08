8 Carifta Swimming Medals Won On First Day

The XXXII Carifta Swimming Championships 2017 are underway at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre in the Bahamas with eight medals being won on day one.

Payton Zelkin captured the 11-12 Girls 200 LC Meter Breaststroke silver medal when she touched the wall in a time of 2:56.35. Elan Daley finished 5th clocking 3:04.34.

Sam Williamson won a gold medal competing in the 11-12 Boys 200 LC Meter Breaststroke with a time of 2:36.67 setting a new Bermuda record. Williamson broke his own record of 2:48.96 he set back in June 2016 during the XXI Caribbean Islands Swimming Championships in Nassau, Bahamas.

Elan Daley won the 11-12 Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke gold medal clocking 32.30 while Payton Zelkin captured her second silver medal of the day when she finished second clocking 32.82.

Madelyn Moore captured the 15-17 Girls 50 LC Meter Backstroke silver medal clocking a time of 30.64.

Elan Daley won the 11-12 Girls 11-12 100 LC Meter Butterfly bronze medal clocking 1:08.59 while Jesse Washington won the silver medal competing in the 15-17 Boys 100 LC Meter Butterfly with a time of 56.82.

There was a gold medal win and a Carifta record for the Bermuda 11-12 Girls 4x 100m Relay Team of Elan Daley, Jessica Bruton, Taylor White and Payton Zelkin clocking a time of 4:16.14.

Logan Watson Brown finished 6th in the 13-14 Girls 50 LC Meter Backstroke with a time of 32.02.

Williamson finished 6th in the 11-12 Boys 100 LC Meter Butterfly clocking 1:07.73.

Brian Desmond finished 5th in the 13-14 Boys 1500 LC Meter Freestyle with a time of 17:44.79 while Evan Farrow finished 8th in the 15-17 Boys 1500 LC Meter Freestyle clocking 17:32.55.

Skyler Powell finished 5th in the 13-14 Girls 800 LC Meter Freestyle clocking a time of 9:46.70.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports