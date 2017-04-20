Live Video Replay: Committee On Living Wage

[Updated] The ‘Parliamentary Joint Select Committee on the Living Wage’ conducted a Public Meeting this evening at St. Paul’s Centennial Church Hall in Hamilton; with the presenters including lawyer Philip Perinchief, BIU President Chris Furbert, CURB’s Lynne Winfield, economist Craig Simmons and statistician Cordell Riley.

The evening began at 8.00pm with the presenters making brief remarks, before the floor was opened to questions.

The 2-hour live video replay is below

The bi-partisan Parliamentary Joint Select Committee on the Living Wage’ is comprised of MP and Senators, and they will be submitting a report to Parliament on their findings and recommendations.

The Chairperson of the Committee is MP Rolfe Commissiong, and other Committee Members are Independent MP Shawn Crockwell, PLP Senator Kim Wilkerson, PLP MP Lawrence Scott, OBA Senator Vic Ball, OBA MP Leah Scott, and Independent MP Mark Pettingill.

Update 10.38pm: A slideshow of comments from presenter Philip Perinchief is below [PDF here]:

