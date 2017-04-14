Opposition Leader David Burt’s Easter Message

[Easter message from Opposition Leader David Burt]

The Bermuda Progressive Labour Party extends our best wishes to the people of Bermuda on this Easter weekend.

For we of the Christian faith, Easter signifies a time for renewal and rebirth. At this time it is our hope that Bermuda, which has suffered much in the great recession, Bermudians who have lost so much in terms of jobs, wages opportunities and even hope, will have cause to emerge from this holiday renewed.

Kite-flying and sharing fishcakes and hot cross buns with our neighbours and families are timeless Bermudian traditions; ones which remind us that our closeness as a community is our greatest asset.

We further hope that there will a rebirth of the belief that each of us are our brother’s keeper and that Bermuda at its best works for every Bermudian.

On behalf of my wife Kristin, my family and the PLP, I wish you a safe and happy Easter.

