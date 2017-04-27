Photos & Video: Groundbreaking For New Airport

[Updated] The groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on Bermuda’s new airport terminal was held this morning [April 27], with the Town Crier getting the proceedings underway.

Those delivering remarks included Premier Michael Dunkley, Minister of Finance Bob Richards, Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities Michael Fahy, Canadian Commercial Corporation CEO Martin Zablocki, Aecon founder John Beck, Aecon President Steve Nackan, and Skyport President Aaron Adderley.

The groundbreaking ceremony has just concluded, and we will have additional information as able, and in the meantime the live stream replay is below.

The 31-minute live video replay is below:

Update 12.10pm: A photo gallery has been added below



































Click to enlarge photos:

