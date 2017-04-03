Video: Junior Davis Cup Tennis Team Returns

Bermuda’s Junior Davis Cup tennis team returned to the island this evening [April 3] after making a strong showing to place 7th out of 18 countries at the tournament in El Salvador at the weekend, marking the highest finish for Bermuda since they started participating in the Junior Davis Cup event.

The team included Coach Ricky Mallory and players Tariq Simons, Trey Mallory and Scott Redmond. They started off by beating Jamaica and Puerto Rico, to qualify for the main elimination draw, where they were narrowly defeated by Aruba..

Bermuda then played the Dominican Republic, where it came down to a doubles decision in which Bermuda lost 2-1. Bermuda’s final match against Barbados on Saturday ended on a high note, with Bermuda winning 2-1 to place 7th overall.

