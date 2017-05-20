Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program

In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange, Ascendant Group Limited announced a repurchase of up to 200,000 shares through a further share repurchase program.

The full filing stated, ”Ascendant Group Limited [the “Company”] announces that, given the Company’s existing share repurchase program expired today [May 19], its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 200,000 shares through a further share repurchase program.

“The authorized share repurchase program represents approximately 2% of the Company’s overall listed securities and is being implemented for the purpose of improving shareholder liquidity. The Company may commence repurchases pursuant to this share repurchase program effective May 23, 2017.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business