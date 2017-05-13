BFRS Extinguishes Darrell’s Island Brush Fire

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a brush fire this afternoon [May 13] located on Darrell’s Island in Hamilton Harbour.

With the assistance of a police marine unit, the fire service crew made their way to the island with their equipment and found an area of brush burning and smoldering. The fire was quickly extinguished and the smoldering area was wet down.

