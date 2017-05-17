Hamilton Princess AC Ticket Giveaway

The official hotel of the 35th America’s Cup, The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club are gifting some of Bermuda’s charities with America’s Cup tickets.

“The organization will give away 20 grandstand tickets for every day of racing at the 35th America’s Cup so that some of Bermuda’s most deserving people can experience the thrill of the greatest race on water,” the ACBDA said.

“Nine of the island’s charities will benefit from the donation, with tickets also being made available to public service members and primary schools across Bermuda.”

“We wanted to thank the deserving and dedicated people across Bermuda who put in so much hard work to serve the community,” property owner, Andrew Green said.

“These are members of the community who work tirelessly day in and day out, they are our unsung heroes. We want them to enjoy a great day out watching the best sailors on the fastest boats whilst soaking up the vibrant atmosphere in the America’s Cup Village.”

Some of the many charities that will enjoy America’s Cup Grandstand tickets include: Knowledge Quest, Bermuda Family Centre, Big Brothers Big Sisters, YouthNet, Women’s Resource Centre, Meals on Wheels, Foster Parents Association, Eliza DoLittle Society, and WindReach.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda is honoured to be selected to receive tickets from the Green family to attend the 35th America’s Cup,” said Patrina O’Connor-Paynter, the charity’s Managing Director. “We cannot thank them enough for giving our hardworking team the opportunity to attend this memorable event. Everyone was truly touched by this kind gesture.

“We are grateful for the Green family’s continuous support of BBBS and charities throughout Bermuda. Thank you so much!”

Added Martha Dismont, Executive Director of the Family Centre: “Family Centre is incredibly grateful for the donation of America’s Cup tickets from the Green family. We are blessed to have an amazing group of dedicated and experienced staff who are truly committed to their work with children and families in Bermuda.

“This donation gives those staff members a well-deserved opportunity to experience first-hand the excitement of the incredible America’s Cup.”

The island’s primary schools will also have access to some of the tickets, which will be allocated to different groups on various days throughout the course of the 35th America’s Cup.

The 18 schools selected are: East End Primary, St George’s Preparatory, St David’s Primary, Francis Patton Primary, Harrington Sound Primary, Elliot Primary, Prospect Primary, Victor Scott Primary, Northlands Primary, West Pembroke Primary, Gilbert Institute, Paget Primary, Purvis Primary, Heron Bay Primary, Port Royal Primary, Dalton E Tucker Primary, West End Primary, and Somerset Primary.

