NCL Charter Vessel Arrives For Summer Season

The 400-seat Bo Hengy II charter vessel arrived in Bermuda this afternoon [May 8] to begin to fulfil the commitments of the Norwegian Cruise Line [NCL] to provide a ship’s tender service for the next five years between Dockyard and St. George’s.

Earlier this year, the Government confirmed that NCL would charter a vessel from May through October 2017, while they continue to build two smaller purpose built tenders to service Bermuda between 2018 and 2022.

At that time, the Minister said, “In exchange for some concessions and NCL berthing rights at Dockyard, Hamilton and St. George for NCL’s brand named ships and their smaller luxury cruise lines to include Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Prestige Cruise Holdings, NCL has committed to bringing a total of 56 cruise ship calls to Bermuda, each year through 2022, and of these calls, 12 are committed to berth at Penno’s Wharf in the Town of St. George.

“NCL made another commitment to Bermuda to procure tender lift at their own expense that would be leased or built to help transport NCL passengers in the west end to and from the Town of St. George.”

The Bo Hengy II arrived in Bermuda this afternoon, with a spokesperson for the Ministry of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities saying, “The Bo Hengy II has arrived in Bermuda waters to begin to fulfil the commitments of the Norwegian Cruise Line to provide a ship’s tender service for the next five years between the Royal Naval Dockyard and the town of St. George.

“This year that service will be provided by the 400-seat, high speed charter vessel with a 5200 horsepower motor. The ship has arrived in Bermuda waters ahead of schedule, and may start service as early as next Monday, May 15th.

Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities Michael Fahy said, “This forms part of the overall strategy by the Government to ensure St George’s gets a piece of the cruise ship pie and represents yet again our commitment to the east end community.

“The tender will service NCL ships exclusively, providing added opportunities for cruise ship visitors to experience the town of St. George comfortably.

“Increased visitors will mean increased economic activity and we are sure that businesses in St George’s will appreciate this guaranteed lift. These strategies are designed to spread the increased economic benefits across the island.”

“The 133-foot, 4-engine, Bahamian flagged transport was built in 2008 and is ready for operations after having just undergone refurbishments.

“With a top speed of 25 knots, the tender service is expected to provide further maneuverability for NCL passengers, as the world’s third largest cruise ship company services Bermuda’s three ports. The Bo Hengy II has gross tonnage of 540 tons.

“It arrived in Bermuda waters this afternoon after leaving Nassau two days ago. It was accompanied on the voyage by the future Bermudian crew, including Beau Evans, the CEO of CruisePort Ferry Management Ltd.”

