Photos: NCL Charter Vessel Begins Service

On Monday [May 15] the Bo Hengy II began providing tender service for NCL cruise ship visitors between Dockyard and St. George’s, under the guidance of a Bermudian crew of five, led by Cruiseport Ferry Management Ltd. CEO and reserve captain Beau Evans.

The 400-seat charter vessel arrived in Bermuda on May 8th to begin to fulfil the commitments of the Norwegian Cruise Line [NCL] to provide a ship’s tender service for the next five years between Dockyard and St. George’s.

Earlier this year, the Government confirmed that NCL would charter a vessel from May through October 2017, while they continue to build two smaller purpose built tenders to service Bermuda between 2018 and 2022.

St George’s MP and Junior Minister for Tourism Kenneth Bascome rode with the crew to Dockyard and back to St. George’s, and the Government said, “The high end ferry received a warm reception from visitors during its four round-trips for the day. And Jr. Minister Bascome was on hand to greet many of them.”

