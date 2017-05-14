Police Respond, Gun Shots On Court Street

[Updating] As of 6.30pm this evening [May 14] a police presence was seen in the Court Street, with unofficial reports indicating that gunshots were heard. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 6.55pm: The police said, “â€ŽAround 6:10pm today [Sunday, May 14th] police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the Court Street, Pembroke area.

The police said “at this time there have been no reported injuries”, however added that “the relevant police personnel are currently processing the scene and conducting inquiries.”

“Any witnesses are urged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477 at the earliest opportunity.”

Category: All, Crime, News