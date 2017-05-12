Cost Of Premier’s Trips To Miami, Pennsylvania

Trips in April 2017 by Premier Michael Dunkley to Miami, Florida and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania cost $3699.77, according to a recent listing on the Government’s travel webpage. The web page listing said:

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 – Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 – World Strategic Forum

“Premier Dunkley was invited to address The International Economic Forum of the Americas – World Strategic Forum at The Biltmore Hotel. The WSF is dedicated to the promotion of an open dialogue on pressing economic issues.

“The Premier joined a panel of business industry leaders to discuss “Cultivating an Ecosystem of Entrepreneurship”. Separately, the Premier met senior officials of Carnival Cruise Line, accounting firm EY; and The Financial Times.

“While in Miami, the Premier’s accommodation was provided by the Conference. The Premier was accompanied by Jannell Ford, Special Aide to the Premier.

Monday, April 23, 2017 – Wednesday, April 26, 2017 - RIMS Conference

“Premier Dunkley attended the annual RIMS Conference from 27th – 29th April, held this year in Philadelphia. The Premier addressed the conference, becoming the first Bermuda Premier to do so. During his trip, the Premier spoke to media organisations, including Bloomberg, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and the insurance trade press.

“He also met with members of the Select Greater Philadelphia Council, the marketing and business development arm of the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The Premier also visited Temple University.

“Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economic Development. The Premier was accompanied by Special Aide to the Premier, Miss Jannell Ford”

Expenses

Air Travel: $2432.45

Ground Transportation: $0

Accommodation: $1267.32

Meals: $0

Miscellaneous: $0

Total Cost: $3699.77

