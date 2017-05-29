New Public Service Commission Regulations

“I have today brought into effect a new set of regulations, which revoke a number of previous provisions and bring into effect new regulations,” the Governor said this morning [May 29], adding that they “take account of the main concerns that have been expressed to me in relation to the 2016 Regulations while continuing to ensure the effective setting of objectives.”

A statement from Government House said, “In accordance with my obligations under the Constitution I have consulted the Premier and the Public Services Commission on the issue of the Public Service Commission Amendment Regulations 2016.

“In addition, I have held discussions with the Attorney General, the Cabinet Secretary, a representative of the Permanent Secretaries and the BPSU.

“Following this consultation and discussion I have today brought into effect a new set of regulations, which revoke a number of previous provisions and bring into effect new regulations.

“These take account of the main concerns that have been expressed to me in relation to the 2016 Regulations while continuing to ensure the effective setting of objectives and performance assessments for senior civil servants, a principle for which all to whom I have spoken have expressed support.”

