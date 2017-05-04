Revised Responsibilities For PLP Spokespersons
Opposition Leader David Burt has revised responsibilities for PLP spokespersons, saying that “as part of our election readiness effort it is important that our MPs demonstrate to the people of Bermuda that they are ready for any challenge.”
“These changes will bring fresh perspective and renewed energy to holding the OBA minority government accountable for its record of broken promises.
“In five years, they have lost 2000 jobs, doubled Bermuda’s debt and shortchanged Bermudian students all with the result of further dividing our country. The OBA’s failure to keep their promises has increased the divide between the 2 Bermudas.”
The list of spokespeople follows below:
- MP E. David Burt: Opposition Leader & PLP Spokesperson for Finance & Technology
- MP Walter H Roban: Deputy Opposition Leader & PLP Spokesperson for Public Works
- MP Dennis P. Lister: House Leader & PLP Spokesperson for the Environment & Energy Policy
- MP Lovitta F. Foggo: Opposition Whip & PLP Spokesperson for Government Reform
- Sen. Renee Ming: Senate Leader & PLP Spokesperson for Municipalities
- MP Walton Brown: PLP Spokesperson for Home Affairs
- MP Derrick Burgess: PLP Spokesperson for Seniors
- MP Rolfe Commissiong: PLP Spokesperson for Labour & Workforce Development
- MP Zane DeSilva: PLP Spokesperson for Public Safety
- Sen. Tinee Furbert: PLP Spokesperson for Disability Affairs
- MP Wayne Furbert: PLP Spokesperson for Transport
- MP Diallo Rabain: PLP Spokesperson for Education
- MP Lawrence Scott: PLP Spokesperson for Community & Culture
- MP Michael Scott: PLP Spokesperson for Justice
- MP Jamahl Simmons: PLP Spokesperson for Tourism & Entrepreneurship
- MP Neville Tyrrell: PLP Spokesperson for Sports
- MP Michael Weeks: PLP Spokesperson for Social Development & Drug Policy Reform
- Sen. Kim Wilkerson: PLP Spokesperson for Economic Development
- MP Kim Wilson: PLP Spokesperson for Health
that’s a damn big cabinet!!! LOL!
Reading that list I don’t see the diversity stated by Mr. Burt.
It’s quite obvious that the PLP don’t understand what the word ‘diverse’ actually means.
Ready for any challenge?!? LMAO…any challenge except governing, please god help our people avoid a similar fate to the americans!
or they have cut job losses in half (previous government lost 4K plus jobs)
Air arrivals up
Cruise visits up
Cruise ships to St. Georges
Average Spending by visitors up
Pati legislation in
Human rights legislation in
Americas Cup
Hotel in St. Georges started
Hotel on Naval Annex started
Renovations to three hotels
Airport project started
Finally investigate the madness that was the PLP procurement process for capital projects
So we should consider putting the PLP in place who had 12 years to do all the above in place (and did non of it) over the OBA who’s biggest crime is that their PR department sucks? don’t think so.
I like this.
It gives each member an area to focus on as we enter election season.
PLP is getting ready to govern again.
I love the fact that they are focusing on Seniors and on the plight of the disabled!
Also curious to see how Drug Reform comes out.
What is this demonstrating again? That you can formulate a list? Congratulations, you got that one done at least.
On the assumption that that statement is true, what happened in the 5 years, from 2008 through 2012?
Context would be helpful