Opposition Leader David Burt has revised responsibilities for PLP spokespersons, saying that “as part of our election readiness effort it is important that our MPs demonstrate to the people of Bermuda that they are ready for any challenge.”

“These changes will bring fresh perspective and renewed energy to holding the OBA minority government accountable for its record of broken promises.

“In five years, they have lost 2000 jobs, doubled Bermuda’s debt and shortchanged Bermudian students all with the result of further dividing our country. The OBA’s failure to keep their promises has increased the divide between the 2 Bermudas.”

The list of spokespeople follows below:

MP E. David Burt: Opposition Leader & PLP Spokesperson for Finance & Technology

MP Walter H Roban: Deputy Opposition Leader & PLP Spokesperson for Public Works

MP Dennis P. Lister: House Leader & PLP Spokesperson for the Environment & Energy Policy

MP Lovitta F. Foggo: Opposition Whip & PLP Spokesperson for Government Reform

Sen. Renee Ming: Senate Leader & PLP Spokesperson for Municipalities

MP Walton Brown: PLP Spokesperson for Home Affairs

MP Derrick Burgess: PLP Spokesperson for Seniors

MP Rolfe Commissiong: PLP Spokesperson for Labour & Workforce Development

MP Zane DeSilva: PLP Spokesperson for Public Safety

Sen. Tinee Furbert: PLP Spokesperson for Disability Affairs

MP Wayne Furbert: PLP Spokesperson for Transport

MP Diallo Rabain: PLP Spokesperson for Education

MP Lawrence Scott: PLP Spokesperson for Community & Culture

MP Michael Scott: PLP Spokesperson for Justice

MP Jamahl Simmons: PLP Spokesperson for Tourism & Entrepreneurship

MP Neville Tyrrell: PLP Spokesperson for Sports

MP Michael Weeks: PLP Spokesperson for Social Development & Drug Policy Reform

Sen. Kim Wilkerson: PLP Spokesperson for Economic Development

MP Kim Wilson: PLP Spokesperson for Health

