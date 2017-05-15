Shooting: 34-Yr-Old Receives ‘Superficial Wound’

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting last night in the Court Street, Elliot Street area, and said that it “appears that a 34-year-old male was involved in a confrontation with another man and during this confrontation the 34-year-old male was shot at, receiving a superficial wound.”

The police said a “suspect has been identified,” and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact with Detective Sergeant Smith on 441-717-0864, e-mail jsmith2@bps.bm, or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a confirmed firearm incident that occurred in the Court Street, Elliot Street Pembroke area.

“This shooting occurred approximately 6:04 p.m. on Sunday the 14th May, 2017.

“It appears that a 34-year-old male was involved in a confrontation with another man and during this confrontation the 34-year-old male was shot at, receiving a superficial wound.

“The male victim then reported the matter to police and an investigation commenced.

“The Bermuda Police Service is appealing to members of the public for their assistance and are particularly interested in speaking with persons that were in the area of Court Street at the time of this shooting.

“We are aware that there were several persons in the area and motorists that travelled along Court Street at the time of this shooting. We want to hear from you.

“The investigation is being led by Detective Sergeant Jason Smith of the Serious Crime Unit and a suspect has been identified.

“Any information that members of the public may have regarding this incident, we are asking you to make contact with Detective Sergeant Smith on 441-717-0864 or e-mail jsmith2@bps.bm. You can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News