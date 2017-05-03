Two Men Arrested, Gun Recovered From Water

Police attended an incident on North Shore Road in Pembroke, and as a result, police divers recovered a firearm from the water and two men have been arrested.

A police spokesperson said, “Approximately 11.30pm on Monday 1st May 2017, police attended an incident that occurred in the vicinity of Grace Methodist Church on North Shore Road, Pembroke.

“As a result of this incident police divers from the Marine Unit attended the area and recovered a firearm from the water. The Serious Crime Department is dealing with the investigation into the incident and the recovered firearm.

“As a result two men, one from Devonshire Parish and one from Pembroke Parish are in custody assisting the police.

“The investigation is still in its infancy and at this stage it would be inappropriate to mention specifics with regards to the incident.

“However, the investigation team are appealing to members of the public who live in the area – as well as those who were travelling through or visiting the vicinity of Grace Methodist Church on North Shore Road, Pembroke between 11.30pm Monday 1st May and 12.15am Tuesday 2nd May – to call the Serious Crime Department at 247-1739 or the confidential Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477 if they have any information that could assist the investigation.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News