Video: Bermuda Union Of Teachers Interview

Teachers are appreciated and they are making a difference was one of the messages from Bermuda Union of Teachers President Shannon James and General Secretary Michael Charles, who sat down with Bernews yesterday for a live interview on our Facebook page.

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Mr James and Mr Charles discussed a wide range of education-related topics including the need for more technology in the classroom, lack of wi-fi in schools, the new Education Minister, their hopes for the new Education Commissioner, school reorganization, their ‘wish list’ for education and more. If you want to listen ‘on the go’, you can also access the audio only version of this interview, and all our past interviews, in the podcast section of the Bernews app.

The 49-minute live video replay is below:

