HRH Princess Royal & Sir Tim Laurence To Visit

Government House today [June 9] announced that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will make an official visit to Bermuda later this month.

Government House said, “Government House is pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will make an official visit to Bermuda between 24 and 25 June 2017.

“During their time in Bermuda, Her Royal Highness and Sir Tim will attend a Reception at Government House, Morning Service at Christ Church Warwick, the 35th America’s Cup and visit Commissioner’s House.”

