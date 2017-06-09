HRH Princess Royal & Sir Tim Laurence To Visit

June 9, 2017 | 9 Comments

Government House today [June 9] announced that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will make an official visit to Bermuda later this month.

Government House said, “Government House is pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will make an official visit to Bermuda between 24 and 25 June 2017.

“During their time in Bermuda, Her Royal Highness and Sir Tim will attend a Reception at Government House, Morning Service at Christ Church Warwick, the 35th America’s Cup and visit Commissioner’s House.”

Comments (9)

  1. Coffee says:
    June 9, 2017

    David Burt will meet with her .

    Reply
  2. Onion Juice says:
    June 9, 2017

    Yaaawwwnnnn.

    Reply
  3. A Chap called Vanz says:
    June 9, 2017

    Who gives a f…

    Reply
    • A Chap called Vanz says:
      June 9, 2017

      Please forgive my lack of protocol.

      I forgot to add a question mark.

      Reply
    • Reuben says:
      June 9, 2017

      People who enjoy this part of our heritage as well

      Reply
  4. Albie says:
    June 9, 2017

    The hardest working member of the Royal Family to visit our island paradise!

    Brilliant! Maybe she will let the others in on the secret, It’s been kept for far too long.

    Reply
  5. Real Onion says:
    June 9, 2017

    betcha the plp/biu decide to act stupid.

    Reply

