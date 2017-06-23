NE-YO To Perform At AC Village On Saturday

NE-YO, the Grammy Award winning US singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor will be performing live on the Main Stage at the America’s Cup Village from 8.00pm on Saturday 24th June.

That date is the third day of competition in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, and will see Oracle Team USA, Defender of the America’s Cup, pick up the fight with Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand from 2.00pm on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

After competition has finished on the water, attention will turn to the Main Stage where NE-YO will be the headline act in a range of entertainment that will continue until the America’s Cup Village shuts at 10.00pm.

Not only does NE-YO have three #1 albums, over 10 million albums sold worldwide, and three Grammy Awards of his own, he has also written and produced chart-topping hits for stars including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and more.

In addition to music, NE-YO’s solid career in film includes credits in George Lucas’s Reda Tails [2012], Stomp The Yard [2007], Battle: Los Angeles [2011], and Save the Last Dance [2006].

Recently, NE-YO joined the judges’ table with Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough for a new dance competition show titled World of Dance which premiered May 30th on NBC. NE-YO also released his first single in almost two years on May 30th called Another Love Song.

Speaking ahead of his America’s Cup Concert Series performance NE-YO said, “I’m excited about the chance to perform at the 2017 America’s Cup in Bermuda. I’m looking forward to seeing the beautiful island and people.”

A limited number of tickets for Saturday 24th June at the America’s Cup Village are still available now from $50 here.

There are also a limited number of VIP packages available for the racing which include access to the America’s Cup Village for the concert. For more information please email hospitality@americascup.com.

Finally, should fans wish to attend the post-racing entertainment and the NE-YO concert only, there are a limited number of tickets available for just $30 which provide access to the America’s Cup Village after racing has concluded, from 5.00pm. For more details go here.

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News