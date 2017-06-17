Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Raft Up

The Bermuda Heroes Weekend line-up of events continued today [June 17] with the BHW Raft Up held at Shelly Bay Beach this afternoon.

The Raft Up saw boats anchoring in the area and people either gathering on the beach or making their way by swimming to get closer to the floating barge that housed the sound system. The event which was free to attend had food vendors, a cash bar and parking.







































































































































































































































































































.

Tomorrow, June 18th, will see Pan in the Park take place in Victoria Park in the City of Hamilton starting at 3.00pm. The event is due to feature local and international Steel Pan artists and bands. Pan in the Park which is a family event is free and open for everyone to attend.

The J’Ouvert Celebration will be held from 3.00am until 8.00am on Monday, June 19th at Bernard’s Park in Pembroke. The Parade of Bands will be held on Monday at Southside starting at 2.00pm and travelling to Clearwater Beach & Park.

Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: All, Community, Entertainment, Marine, Music, News, Photos