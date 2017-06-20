Retail Sales Increase 2.3% In April 2017

Retail sales in April 2017 increased 2.3% above the $92.7 million recorded in April 2016 and when adjusting for the annual retail sales rate of inflation – measured at 0.8% in April – the volume of retail sales increased 1.4%, according to the recently released Retail Sales Index.

“Five of the seven sectors experienced increases in sales revenue with service stations recording the largest increase in sales receipts of 9.9%. In contrast, retailers of motor vehicles registered the largest decline in sales of 21.7%,” the report said.

Chart extracted from the report:

“Returning residents declared overseas purchases valued at $4.8 million, which was 2.1% higher than April 2016. This contributed to a combined local and overseas spending of $99.6 million.

“Excluding Sundays, there were 24 shopping days during the month, two less than April 2016.”

The full 2017 April Retail Sales Index is below [PDF here]:

