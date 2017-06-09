Video: Bonfires And BBQs On Front Street

June 9, 2017 | 1 Comment

Last night [June 9] Front Street was full of people playing at Crown and Anchor tables, drinking Rum Swizzle and roasting marshmallows from bonfires.

Bonfires and BBQs Bermuda June 9 2017 1

The City of Hamilton hosted their first night of ‘Bonfires & BBQs’ along Front Street from 7.00 -11.00pm, attracting large crowds with a variety of entertainment and fun.

Bonfires and BBQs Bermuda June 9 2017 2

The crowds were able to sip on beer and Rum Swizzle in a well-lit beer garden while enjoying various live performances on the main stage.

Fire dancers from Rock Fire Productions were also on the street adding a unique addition to the experience.

Vendors such as 1609 jewelers, TABS Bermuda Shorts, and Coral Coast Clothing were also on site.

A second event will take place on June 22nd with admission free.

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Videos

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Yes,yes says:
    June 9, 2017

    It was great. At last we are shaking away that conservative city ordinance attitude. And we can fly and enjoy our Bermuda lives.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»