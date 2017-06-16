Video: AC Village Kids Station Highlighted

This week’s ‘Minute with Mikaela’ highlights the America’s Cup Village Kids Station, saying, “The America’s Cup Village has fun for all ages, especially for children. If you’re taking your children up to see the races, the place there you want to hangout is in the Orbis Kids Zone and the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station presented by Orbis.

“And of course there are sailing classes, the Orbis Kids Zone is a sailing theme playground with educational benefits. The focus is helping children of all ages learn body balance and develop coordination during range of obstacles that require them to use balance to play with and master each obstacle. Your kids are going to love the kids zone and the America’s Cup Endeavour Education Station.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports, Videos