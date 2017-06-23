OBA Announce Five More Election Candidates

The OBA held a press conference today [June 23] to announce additional election candidates for the upcoming General Election, with the party confirming five candidates for the west end constituencies.

Ben Smith will run in #31 Southampton West Central, Charlie Swan in #32 Southampton West, Georgia Marshall in #33 Sandys South, Michael Swan in #35 Sandys North Central, while Ray Charlton will run in #36 Sandys North.

Ben Smith will run in #31 Southampton West Central, where he will match up against the PLP’s Crystal Caesar. The results from C#31 in the 2012 election are below.

Charlie Swan — who was previously elected under the UBP and ran in the last election as an Independent — will run in #32 Southampton West, where he will match up against the PLP’s Scott Simmons. The seat is currently held by the Randy Horton, who won with 61.81% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#32 in the 2012 election are below.

Georgia Marshall will run in C#33, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Jamahl Simmons who defeated Ms Marshall in a 2014 by-election after the resignation of Terry Lister. The results from C#33 in the 2012 election are below.

Michael Swan will run in C#35, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Dennis Lister, who won with 60.9% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#35 in the 2012 election are below.

Ray Charlton will again run in C#36, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Michael Scott, who won with a close margin of 50.51% of the vote in the last General Election. The results from C#36 in the 2012 election are below.

The previously announced confirmed candidates for the July 18th election are:

Constituency #1 St Georges North: Kenneth Bascome [OBA] Renee Ming [PLP]

Constituency #2 George’s West: Nandi Outerbridge [OBA] Kim Swan [PLP]

Constituency #4 St George’s South: Suzann Roberts Holshouser [OBA] Tinee Furbert [PLP]

Constituency #5 Hamilton East: Peter Barrett [OBA]

Constituency #6 Hamilton West: Simone Barton [OBA] Thad Hollis [IND]

Constituency #7 Hamilton South: Sylvan Richards [OBA] Anthony Richardson [PLP]

Constituency #8 Smith’s South: Rose Ann Tucker [PLP]

Constituency #9 Smith’s West: Vance Campbell [PLP]

Constituency #10 Smith’s North: Rev Dr Ernest Peets [PLP]

Constituency #12 Devonshire South Central: Craig Cannonier [OBA]

Constituency #13 Devonshire North Central: Fabian Minors [OBA]

Constituency #14 Devonshire North West: Glen Smith [OBA] Wayne Caines [PLP]

Constituency #15 Pembroke East: Scott Stewart [OBA]

Constituency #17 Pembroke Central: Andrew Simons [OBA]

Constituency #18 Pembroke West Central: Nicholas Kempe [OBA]

Constituency #19 Pembroke West: Jeanne Atherden [OBA] Jason Hayward [PLP]

Constituency #20 Pembroke South West: Susan Jackson [OBA] Graham Maule [PLP]

Constituency #21 Pembroke South East: Rodney Smith [OBA]

Constituency #22 Paget East: Dr Grant Gibbons [OBA]

Constituency #23 Paget West: Rev. Dr. Emilygail Dill [PLP]

Constituency #24 Warwick South East: Nalton Brangman [OBA]

Constituency #25 Warwick North East: Jeff Baron [OBA]

Constituency #26 Warwick South Central: Robyn Swan [OBA]

Constituency #27 Warwick North Central: Sheila Gomez [OBA]

Constituency #28 Warwick West: Jeff Sousa [OBA] Dennis Lister III [PLP]

Constituency #30 Southampton East Central: Quinton Butterfield [PLP]

Constituency #31 Southampton West Central: Crystal Caesar [PLP]

Constituency #32 Southampton West: Scott Simmons [PLP]

