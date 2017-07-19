Michael Dunkley Resigns As OBA Leader

Michael Dunkley has resigned as the leader of the One Bermuda Alliance, saying he “felt it was the right thing to do given the election result,” adding that he “remains totally committed to helping the party.”

This follows after the Progressive Labour Party’s major victory in the General Election, where they won 24 seats to the OBA’s 12, and 20,059 votes [58.89%], compared to the OBA’s 13,832 votes [40.61%].

In addition to winning 24 seats, the PLP increased their winning percentage of the vote in multiple seats, and recorded fairly large margins of victory in many of the seats they won from the OBA.

Mr Dunkley retained his seat, and is one of 12 remaining OBA MPs in the 36 seat House of Assembly, with the other eleven including Sylvan Richards, Cole Simons, Trevor Moniz, Craig Cannonier, Jeanne Atherden, Susan Jackson, Dr Grant Gibbons, Patricia Gordon-Pamplin, Jeff Baron, Leah Scott, and Ben Smith.

Mr Dunkley said, “Last night was a tough night to endure for me and my OBA colleagues. We worked hard over the past 4 plus years to rescue the island from economic ruin while making sure those who needed support got it. We are proud of the progress made.

“However the people spoke and the General Election result clearly said our work was not enough. I am heartened that the people of Smith’s North expressed confidence in me by re-electing me as their Member of Parliament. I will continue to serve them with my heart and soul.

“With that said, I want to inform you that I resigned as Leader of the One Bermuda Alliance early this morning in a communication to Party Chairman Lynne Woolridge.

“I felt it was the right thing to do given the election result and the need to clear the decks to help the party assess next steps. I remain totally committed to helping the party and whomever it chooses to be the next leader and deputy leader.

“Bermuda continues to face big challenges. Despite our progress on the economy we are not out of the woods. Much remains to be done to stabilize government finances and continue job creation. We must also focus on and improve education, seniors, the cost of healthcare and other social issues.

“However it is clear from the election results that the big issue in the room is how we live and work together in Bermuda. Are we going to continue to divide our country on race or work together for a better and stronger Bermuda?

“There is much work to do and much progress to be made on this fundamental question. I have been involved in Bermuda’s public life from all sides and, working with colleagues, I will do all I can to set the tone for a better and cohesive way forward.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to me following the result, and to all those who in their own way help each day to move Bermuda forward.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics