PLP Records Major Victory In General Election

The Progressive Labour Party has won the General Election, recording a strong victory over the OBA, winning 24 seats to the OBA’s 12, and claiming 20,059 total votes [58.89%] to the OBA’s 13,832 votes [40.61%].

As the results starting coming in, it became clear early on that the PLP would be returned to power, as their candidates started taking leads early in the vote counting process, including leading in some seats that had been held by the OBA.

The PLP returns after losing to the OBA 19-17 in 2012, and PLP leader David Burt will be the Island’s new Premier.

As as simplified summary, the PLP held all their seats and won 7 from the OBA, while the OBA held on to 12 seats, many of which are generally regarded to be fairly safe OBA areas.

Of the seven OBA members who lost their seat, many would say the most high profile defeat was handed to the OBA Deputy Leader and former Minister of Finance Bob Richards, who was defeated by Chris Famous.

The PLP made a dominant showing in the east end, where OBA members Nandi Outerbridge, Kenneth Bascome, and Suzann Roberts Holshouser all lost their seats, being replaced by Kim Swan, Renee Ming and Tinee Furbert, who all won by over 60%.

Dennis Lister III continues the Lister family tradition as he enters the House of Assembly as an MP after defeating the OBA’s Jeff Sousa, the PLP’s Wayne Caines defeated the OBA’s Glen Smith to earn the PLP another seat, and Colonel David Burch also won a seat previously held by the OBA.

Before the final results were even confirmed, it became clear the PLP was heading towards victory, and their supporters gathered outside PLP headquarters, and celebrated until the early hours of this morning.

Bermuda moved to the single seat system before the 2003 election, and this 24-12 win is the highest margin of victory under the modern 36 single seat system, besting the prior highest margin of 22-14.

In addition to winning 24 seats, the PLP increased their winning percentage of the vote in multiple seats, and recorded fairly large margins of victory in many of the seats they won from the OBA.

The OBA has been left with only 12 seats in the 36 seat House of Assembly, and they will also see a reduction in the Senate, where the Governing party appoints five Senators, and the Opposition appoint three.

The PLP had three Senators as Opposition, and two of them [Tinee Furbert and Renee Ming] won seats in the House, so the PLP will be appointing at least four new Senators, while the OBA had one Senator [Jeff Baron] win a seat in the House, and will be reducing their Senate team, as they go from 5 to 3.

The PLP winners are Renee Ming, Kim Swan, Lovitta Foggo, Tinee Furbert, Derrick Burgess, Wayne Furbert, Chris Famous, Diallo Rabain, Wayne Caines, Walter Roban, Michael Weeks, Walton Brown, David Burt, Rolfe Commissiong, Lawrence Scott, Neville Tyrrell, Colonel David Burch, Dennis Lister III, Zane DeSilva, Scott Simmons, Jamahl Simmons, Kim Wilson, Dennis Lister, and Michael Scott.

The newly elected Government can be expected to form their Cabinet in the coming days.

Const. #1 St. George’s North: PLP Win

Kenneth L. Bascome OBA 365

Renee Ming PLP 590

Const. #2 St. George’s West: PLP Win

Nandi Outerbridge OBA 360

Kim Swan PLP 690

Const. # 3 St. Davids: PLP Win

Lovitta Foggo PLP 737

Andrea Moniz-DeSouza OBA 228

Const. # 4 St. George’s South: PLP Win

Tinee Furbert PLP 652

Suzann Roberts-Holshouser OBA 429

Const. #5 Hamilton East: PLP Win

Peter Barrett OBA 192

Derrick Burgess PLP 808

Const. #6 Hamilton West: PLP Win

Simone Barton OBA 281

Wayne Furbert PLP 635

Thad Hollis IND 60

Const. #7 Hamilton South: OBA Win

Sylvan Richards OBA 486

Anthony Richardson PLP 465

Const. #8 Smith’s South: OBA Win

Cole Simons OBA 729

Gershywn Charles Conway Smith IND 15

Roseanne Tucker PLP 274

Const. #9 Smith’s West: OBA Win

Vance Campbell Jr. PLP 405

Trevor Moniz OBA 540

Const. #10 Smith’s North: OBA Win

Michael Dunkley OBA 497

Dr. Ernest Peets Jr. PLP 454

Const. #11 Devonshire East: PLP Win

Christopher Famous PLP 513

E.T. [Bob] Richards OBA 419

Const. #12 Devonshire South Central: OBA Win

Craig Cannonier OBA 743

George Scott PLP 152

Const. #13 Devonshire North Central: PLP Win

Fabian Minors OBA 337

Diallo Rabain PLP 616

Const. #14 Devonshire North West: PLP Win

Wayne Caines PLP 568

Paula Ann Cox IND 41

Glen Smith OBA 385

Const. #15 Pembroke East: PLP Win

Walter Roban PLP 733

Scott Stewart OBA 73

Const. #16 Pembroke East Central: PLP Win

Michael Weeks PLP 820

Lynne Woolridge OBA 58

Const. #17 Pembroke Central: PLP Win

Walton Brown PLP 540

Andrew Simons OBA 283

Const. #18 Pembroke West Central PLP Win

David Burt PLP 639

Nick Kempe OBA 326

Const. #19 Pembroke West: OBA Win

Jeanne Atherden OBA 502

Jason Hayward PLP 379

Const. #20 Pembroke South West: OBA Win

Susan Jackson OBA 650

Graham Maule PLP 176

Const. #21 Pembroke South East: PLP Win

Rolfe Commissiong PLP 538

Rodney Smith 228

Elmore Warren 34

Const. #22 Paget East: OBA Win

Grant Gibbons OBA 704

Curtis Richardson PLP 397

Const. #23 Paget West: OBA Win

Emily-Gail Dill PLP 317

Patricia Gordon-Pamplin OBA 645

Const. #24 Warwick South East: PLP Win

Nalton Brangman OBA 334

Lawrence Scott PLP 723

Const. #25 Warwick North East: OBA Win

Jeff Baron OBA 493

Kathy Lynn Simmons PLP 428

Const. #26 Warwick South Central: PLP Win

Robyn Swan OBA 192

Neville Tyrrell PLP 724

Const. #27 Warwick North Central: PLP Win

Colonel David Burch PLP 661

Sheila Gomez OBA 338

Const. #28 Warwick West PLP Win

Dennis Lister III PLP 530

Jeff Sousa OBA 518

Const. #29 Southampton East: PLP Win

Zane DeSilva PLP 726

Winfield Todd OBA 145

Const. #30 Southampton East Central: OBA Win

Quinton Butterfield PLP 463

Leah Scott OBA 516

Const. #31 Southampton West Central: OBA Win

Crystal Caesar PLP 457

Ben Smith OBA 506

Const. #32 Southampton West: PLP Win

Scott Simmons PLP 645

Christina Eliot Storey IND 19

Charlie Swan OBA 263

Const. #33 Sandys South: PLP Win

Georgia Marshall OBA 339

Jamahl Snaith Simmons PLP 653

Const. #34 Sandys South Central: PLP Win

Ed Bailey OBA 170

Kim Wilson PLP 730

Const. #35 Sandys North Central: PLP Win

Dennis Lister PLP 644

Michael Swan OBA 261

Const. #36 Sandys North: PLP Win

Ray Charlton OBA 297

Michael Scott PLP 577

