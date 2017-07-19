PLP Records Major Victory In General Election
The Progressive Labour Party has won the General Election, recording a strong victory over the OBA, winning 24 seats to the OBA’s 12, and claiming 20,059 total votes [58.89%] to the OBA’s 13,832 votes [40.61%].
As the results starting coming in, it became clear early on that the PLP would be returned to power, as their candidates started taking leads early in the vote counting process, including leading in some seats that had been held by the OBA.
The PLP returns after losing to the OBA 19-17 in 2012, and PLP leader David Burt will be the Island’s new Premier.
As as simplified summary, the PLP held all their seats and won 7 from the OBA, while the OBA held on to 12 seats, many of which are generally regarded to be fairly safe OBA areas.
Of the seven OBA members who lost their seat, many would say the most high profile defeat was handed to the OBA Deputy Leader and former Minister of Finance Bob Richards, who was defeated by Chris Famous.
The PLP made a dominant showing in the east end, where OBA members Nandi Outerbridge, Kenneth Bascome, and Suzann Roberts Holshouser all lost their seats, being replaced by Kim Swan, Renee Ming and Tinee Furbert, who all won by over 60%.
Dennis Lister III continues the Lister family tradition as he enters the House of Assembly as an MP after defeating the OBA’s Jeff Sousa, the PLP’s Wayne Caines defeated the OBA’s Glen Smith to earn the PLP another seat, and Colonel David Burch also won a seat previously held by the OBA.
Before the final results were even confirmed, it became clear the PLP was heading towards victory, and their supporters gathered outside PLP headquarters, and celebrated until the early hours of this morning.
Bermuda moved to the single seat system before the 2003 election, and this 24-12 win is the highest margin of victory under the modern 36 single seat system, besting the prior highest margin of 22-14.
In addition to winning 24 seats, the PLP increased their winning percentage of the vote in multiple seats, and recorded fairly large margins of victory in many of the seats they won from the OBA.
The OBA has been left with only 12 seats in the 36 seat House of Assembly, and they will also see a reduction in the Senate, where the Governing party appoints five Senators, and the Opposition appoint three.
The PLP had three Senators as Opposition, and two of them [Tinee Furbert and Renee Ming] won seats in the House, so the PLP will be appointing at least four new Senators, while the OBA had one Senator [Jeff Baron] win a seat in the House, and will be reducing their Senate team, as they go from 5 to 3.
The PLP winners are Renee Ming, Kim Swan, Lovitta Foggo, Tinee Furbert, Derrick Burgess, Wayne Furbert, Chris Famous, Diallo Rabain, Wayne Caines, Walter Roban, Michael Weeks, Walton Brown, David Burt, Rolfe Commissiong, Lawrence Scott, Neville Tyrrell, Colonel David Burch, Dennis Lister III, Zane DeSilva, Scott Simmons, Jamahl Simmons, Kim Wilson, Dennis Lister, and Michael Scott.
The newly elected Government can be expected to form their Cabinet in the coming days.
Const. #1 St. George’s North: PLP Win
Kenneth L. Bascome OBA 365
Renee Ming PLP 590
Const. #2 St. George’s West: PLP Win
Nandi Outerbridge OBA 360
Kim Swan PLP 690
Const. # 3 St. Davids: PLP Win
Lovitta Foggo PLP 737
Andrea Moniz-DeSouza OBA 228
Const. # 4 St. George’s South: PLP Win
Tinee Furbert PLP 652
Suzann Roberts-Holshouser OBA 429
Const. #5 Hamilton East: PLP Win
Peter Barrett OBA 192
Derrick Burgess PLP 808
Const. #6 Hamilton West: PLP Win
Simone Barton OBA 281
Wayne Furbert PLP 635
Thad Hollis IND 60
Const. #7 Hamilton South: OBA Win
Sylvan Richards OBA 486
Anthony Richardson PLP 465
Const. #8 Smith’s South: OBA Win
Cole Simons OBA 729
Gershywn Charles Conway Smith IND 15
Roseanne Tucker PLP 274
Const. #9 Smith’s West: OBA Win
Vance Campbell Jr. PLP 405
Trevor Moniz OBA 540
Const. #10 Smith’s North: OBA Win
Michael Dunkley OBA 497
Dr. Ernest Peets Jr. PLP 454
Const. #11 Devonshire East: PLP Win
Christopher Famous PLP 513
E.T. [Bob] Richards OBA 419
Const. #12 Devonshire South Central: OBA Win
Craig Cannonier OBA 743
George Scott PLP 152
Const. #13 Devonshire North Central: PLP Win
Fabian Minors OBA 337
Diallo Rabain PLP 616
Const. #14 Devonshire North West: PLP Win
Wayne Caines PLP 568
Paula Ann Cox IND 41
Glen Smith OBA 385
Const. #15 Pembroke East: PLP Win
Walter Roban PLP 733
Scott Stewart OBA 73
Const. #16 Pembroke East Central: PLP Win
Michael Weeks PLP 820
Lynne Woolridge OBA 58
Const. #17 Pembroke Central: PLP Win
Walton Brown PLP 540
Andrew Simons OBA 283
Const. #18 Pembroke West Central PLP Win
David Burt PLP 639
Nick Kempe OBA 326
Const. #19 Pembroke West: OBA Win
Jeanne Atherden OBA 502
Jason Hayward PLP 379
Const. #20 Pembroke South West: OBA Win
Susan Jackson OBA 650
Graham Maule PLP 176
Const. #21 Pembroke South East: PLP Win
Rolfe Commissiong PLP 538
Rodney Smith 228
Elmore Warren 34
Const. #22 Paget East: OBA Win
Grant Gibbons OBA 704
Curtis Richardson PLP 397
Const. #23 Paget West: OBA Win
Emily-Gail Dill PLP 317
Patricia Gordon-Pamplin OBA 645
Const. #24 Warwick South East: PLP Win
Nalton Brangman OBA 334
Lawrence Scott PLP 723
Const. #25 Warwick North East: OBA Win
Jeff Baron OBA 493
Kathy Lynn Simmons PLP 428
Const. #26 Warwick South Central: PLP Win
Robyn Swan OBA 192
Neville Tyrrell PLP 724
Const. #27 Warwick North Central: PLP Win
Colonel David Burch PLP 661
Sheila Gomez OBA 338
Const. #28 Warwick West PLP Win
Dennis Lister III PLP 530
Jeff Sousa OBA 518
Const. #29 Southampton East: PLP Win
Zane DeSilva PLP 726
Winfield Todd OBA 145
Const. #30 Southampton East Central: OBA Win
Quinton Butterfield PLP 463
Leah Scott OBA 516
Const. #31 Southampton West Central: OBA Win
Crystal Caesar PLP 457
Ben Smith OBA 506
Const. #32 Southampton West: PLP Win
Scott Simmons PLP 645
Christina Eliot Storey IND 19
Charlie Swan OBA 263
Const. #33 Sandys South: PLP Win
Georgia Marshall OBA 339
Jamahl Snaith Simmons PLP 653
Const. #34 Sandys South Central: PLP Win
Ed Bailey OBA 170
Kim Wilson PLP 730
Const. #35 Sandys North Central: PLP Win
Dennis Lister PLP 644
Michael Swan OBA 261
Const. #36 Sandys North: PLP Win
Ray Charlton OBA 297
Michael Scott PLP 577
Where Do We Go From Here?
Truly , This was a great win for the PLP . The People have spoken.
Closest loss is 21 votes of Anthony Richardson.
Second is Dunkley’s 43 vote win.
Unlike last time where there were many close races, this time it is not so.
That’s the way ah ha ah ha I like it ah ha ah ha !
We should be grateful that we live in a democracy (unlike the US where the popular vote seems to have no bearing on the outcome – hence the election of President Prima Donald). I wish David Burt and the PLP every possible success, even though I don’t agree with some of their policies. His greatest challenge will be to reform the education system, which is in crisis. Everyone knows that the ONLY way to break a cycle of deprivation is through education, education, education. Challenge #1 will be to convince teachers that the majority of them need urgent re-training to bring them up to standard (past exam results CLEARLY show this to be true, although I suspect many of them will deny this); performance related pay would be a start. Challenge #2 will be to create a culture in which all students value education (it’s called self-accountability). Challenge #3 will be to convince the parents of failing children that they, as the parent, have a massive part to play in their child’s educational failure (don’t blame others for the outcomes of your own ferral-style parenting). Challenge #4 will be to hold the principals of schools accountable for educational failure. Challenge #5 will be to find the money to make improvements. I hope David Burt is up to the challenge or we will see yet another generation of children in low-paid jobs and those that did succeed, leaving the island. You may find my comments harsh. Sometimes the truth is a bitter pill to swallow.
The milk man is 0-2 with elections. Step a way and take Trevor with you.
D people have spoken
Isle of Devils
1999 all over again. ho-hum
Well congrats. You’ve done to easy part now the hard part remains.