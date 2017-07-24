BDA Featured In Top Ten “Unlucky Locations”

Bermuda was recently featured in a Weather Channel Original titled ‘Top Ten ‘Unlucky Locations.” The episode explored various hurricanes to have hit Bermuda, focusing on Hurricanes Fay and Gonzalo, which hit Bermuda in 2014 less than a week apart, and Hurricane Nicole, which hit Bermuda two years later.

“In 2014 when Hurricane Fay a Category 1 went over the island that was very unusual,” commentators in the trailer for the episode said.

“Officially Fay was a category 1 storm with sustained winds of 80 mph but at higher elevations on Bermuda, those winds were 100 mph.

“And then less than a week later category 2 Gonzalo hit again. Making it just bizarrely odd and you have to say unlucky.

“Gonzalo hit Bermuda with winds gusting up to 144 mph for a full 12 hours it hammers the poor people who have just been struck by Fay. 5 inches of rain fell and offshore swells reached 35 ft. high

“But the bad luck isn’t over. Amazingly just two years later, this dot in the Atlantic, it targetted again. This time by Hurricane Nicole.

“Bizarrely, again, the eye of the hurricane came directly over Bermuda.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Videos