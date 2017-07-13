Heather Nova Releases New Track ‘Love Wins’

Bermudian singer-songwriter Heather Nova has released a new track titled ‘Love Wins.’

According to the singer, “Was inspired by the ruling of Supreme Court here in Bermuda last month in favour of marriage equality. The case had been a long heated battle fought by lawyers who did it all pro bono. I was moved for obvious reasons – feeling strongly that all humans should have the same rights. Kudos to those who put themselves on the line for equal rights. May we all live in peace and harmony! Love wins. Oliver Grant on piano.

Nova is referring to the May 5 landmark ruling by Justice Charles Etta-Simmons in the Supreme Court, where the court found that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”

The ruling followed a legal challenge that was brought by Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, with lawyer Mark Pettingill representing the couple.

The ruling said, “On the facts of this case the Applicants were discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation contrary to section 2 [2] [a] [ii] as read with section 5 of the HRA when the Registrar refused to process their Notice of Intended Marriage as required by sections 13 and 14 of the Marriage Act.”

Speaking after the ruling, a very happy Winston Godwin told Bernews, “I think the courts got it right. I cannot thank everyone enough for their support – it’s a great day for Bermuda and a great day for the LGBT community.”

