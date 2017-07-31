BWS: Tropical Storm Emily Is “Potential Threat”

Tropical Storm Emily is a “potential threat to Bermuda” the Bermuda Weather Service [BWS] said today, with its closest point of approach to the island within 72 hours forecast to be 384nm to the west-northwest at 3.00am on Thursday, August 3rd, with the BWS noting that “this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period.”

Graphic courtesy of the BWS:

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, “Emily is moving toward the east near 8 mph [13 km/h], and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the northeast and an increase in forward speed are expected tonight or Tuesday.

“On the forecast track, the center of Emily is expected to move inland over the the west-central Florida peninsula later today and move across central Florida through tonight. Emily is expected to move offshore of the east-central Florida coast early Tuesday.

“NOAA Doppler radar data from Tampa, Florida, indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph [75 km/h] with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast until landfall occurs this afternoon. Emily is expected to weaken to a tropical depression while it moves across the Florida peninsula tonight.

“Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles [95 km] from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb [29.71 inches].”

Graphic courtesy of the NHC:

