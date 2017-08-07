Martial Arts: Andrea McKey Wins In Maryland

Bermuda’s Andrea McKey recently competed in the US Capitol Classics and China Open at the Gaylord Resort at National Harbour, Maryland, placing first in traditional weapons and first in traditional kata at the martial arts event.

As the sole Bermuda representative at the competition, Ms. McKey competed alongside martial artists from Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands, Canada, and the United States.

Ms. McKey said, “It is a large tournament taking place over 2 days with 28 competitor rings with people doing every type of martial arts.

“I also attended the American Martial Arts Alliance – Who’s Who in Martial Arts Legends Banquet last night. I was presented with an award and recognized as an Alumni. Martial arts greats from all over were recognized and included in the 2017 Who’s Who in Martial Arts Legends book.

“Being able to meet some of them is an awesome experience. A lot of the legends have been to Bermuda to compete back in the day, and Sensei Skipper is known to many of them and is well respected.

“I would like to thank my instructor, Sensei Charles Butterfield, for preparing me for this tournament.”

