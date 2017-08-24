Bermuda Youth Sailors Dominating In Canada

Bermuda sailor Sebastian Kempe retained the lead in the championship fleet at the Canadian Optimist Championships.

In a fleet of 129 sailors, Kempe managed to navigate the difficult conditions, which included winds over 35 knots, for a low score of 6 Net Points.

Andreas Steinitz is second with 11 points, closely followed by Jack Gogan and Noah Adler at 12 points each. Another Bermuda sailor Christian Ebbin rounds out the top five with 13 points.

The other Bermuda sailors in the fleet include Leyli Walker who is in 9th place with 24 points, Rachael Betschart is 19th with 41 points, and Genevieve Lau is 20th with 42 points.

Skye Oliveira has 115 points and currently holds the 64th position and Millie Lewis is 65th with 121 points.

