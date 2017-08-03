Car Hangs Over Embankment In Southampton

[Updated with video] Emergency services responded to Middle Road in Southampton tonight [Aug 3] where a car smashed through a wall resulting in the vehicle hanging over an embankment near the shoreline.

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service, police and an ambulance all attended the scene with a tow truck arriving later to remove the vehicle. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 9.15pm: A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a report of a road traffic collision that took place on today [Thursday] at 8:10pm.

“It appears that a 48 year old woman was traveling west on Middle Road in Southampton in the area of Jew’s Bay when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a wall. She was helped out of the car and taken via ambulance to the hospital where she is being treated for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening. Inquires into the matter are now underway.”

