Digicel To Launch Fibre Internet & TV Service

Digicel said they will be completing the rollout of the country’s first Fibre-to-the-Home [FTTH] network this year, and will “use the technology to deploy the most advanced Fibre TV and Internet service.”

“Our technology will be a game-changer as it will finally deliver the much-awaited true fibre experience that customers want,” declared Julian Burton, Chief Commercial Officer of Digicel Bermuda & BTC.

He explained, “This means vast bandwidth for superfast download and upload speeds with zero buffering; so you can live stream your favourite concert in one room, while online gaming and video calling take place in other parts of the house – seamlessly.”

The company said, “The new TV service will feature a rich array of exciting features as standard. Customers will finally be able to watch more of the shows they love in High-Definition, while they pause and rewind live TV at the touch of a button on a handy remote.

“Plus, the Personal Video Recording service means binge-watchers can stash their favourite shows and spend all day viewing at their comfort. Those who want more variety will be able to choose from virtual stacks of Video on Demand content with the latest blockbusters and all-time classics.

“Sports fans can also catch all the best action including live EPL, FA Cup, Champions League, NBA, NFL, CPL and other exciting games in HD on SportsMax and other channels. Plus, there’ll be Catch 1 and Catch 2 channels – jam-packed with the most-watched content for customers to enjoy.

“Besides a powerful, new experience, we’re making sure that customers get better value than what is currently being offered, so look out for our amazing, value-packed Fibre TV and Internet deals. Consider it the new standard in quality, service and price,” Buton said.

