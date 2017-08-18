JetBlue Offering Bermuda Packages At 50% Off

JetBlue is now offering vacation packages to Bermuda with 50% discounts on air and hotel, with flights out of New York and Boston.

The Bermuda vacation packages which allow travel dates until March 2018 need to be booked by August 28th and start at $699 per person, and include flights and three nights at select hotels on the island.

Travelers can choose from different hotel packages including Cambridge Beaches, Fairmont Southampton, Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club, Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort and Spa, Grotto Bay Beach Resort and Spa, Coco Reef Resort, Rosedon Hotel, Elbow Beach Bermuda Resort & Spa and Rosewood Tucker’s Point.

The JetBlue promotion says, “Hello there, Bermuda-ful. Build your perfect vacay and take 50% off air + hotel from New York [JFK] and Boston [BOS]. Just book by 8/28 for travel 8/22 – 3/8/18. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.”

