Man At Hamilton Business Stabbed In Abdomen
[Updated] Police responded to a stabbing incident in the area of Queen Street in Hamilton today [Aug 2] where one of two males involved in an altercation was “stabbed in the abdomen”.
A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a report of a stabbing that took place inside of the Sports Locker in Windsor Place in the City Of Hamilton today at 2.00pm. It appears that an altercation took place between two males resulting in one of the males being stabbed in the abdomen.
“The victim was taken to the hospital via a motorcycle and the suspect made good his escape on a motorcycle.
“Police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have any information on this incident or specifically anyone who was in the Sports Locker at the time of the incident to contact police on 29-50011.”
This is the third confirmed stabbing incident in the past few days.
Update 5.37pm: Police made an amendment saying, “It should be noted that the victim was taken to the hospital on a motorcycle and not in a car as previously reported.”
CCTV
Not understanding why the police were gathered outside of the store
Not understanding why the police were gathered outside of the store while numerous shoppers continued to shop after the incident occured? Considering this was a crime scene shouldnt the premises have been vacated immediately?? The police then decide to have the premises vacated roughly 15-20 mins after it happened??? Soooo now at this point tons of people have walked over whatever evidence could have been in the store?
Doesnt seem like rocket science….but im pretty sure that area should of been completely cordoned off as soon as the police got there.
You were inside the store and gave a statement?
These people who are doing the stabbing must be on drugs.
What is wrong with these people?
The ones who shoot or stab people should be beat or whipped.
Prison does them no good.
They get three meals each day, TV and whatever.
Our laws are far too easy on these idiots.
Those people who do not agree with me can kiss my backside.
Whatever happened to the law that gave a mandatory prison sentence to anyone in possession of a bladed article? Methinks it was never enforced:hence all these people walking around with knives.
Very true.
Any bladded article over 3 inches is illegal. Not all…
I was walking some tourist up the bus station when this happened. If we don’t stop this nonsense soon, there will not be any tourists.
It’s violence everywhere.
I want to see a crackdown IMMEDIATELY!!!!!!!
What’s the plp doing about this? nothing?
Everything seemed to be going so well. What changed all of a sudden?
“What changed all of a sudden?”
lol