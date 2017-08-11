Michael Dunkley On Police Complaints Decision

“This report and others unequivocally dispels misinformation to suggest the OBA Government was in any way responsible for BPS actions or for ordering pepper spraying,” MP Michael Dunkley said today, adding that he hopes that “out of this most unfortunate day lessons have been learned and we all work together to make sure this never happens again.”

The Police Complaints Authority recently released their decision, which concluded that “no misconduct can be attributed to Officers at the Parliamentary grounds and thus the complaints received cannot be upheld,” however they added that there “is no question that mistakes were made in the BPS at senior levels.”

The report also stated, “There was no order given by any person in Command that Captor [spray] should be used – in every instance on the 2nd December when Captor was used, it was a decision made by the individual officer. This is in accordance with the Use of Force Policy.”

Following the report’s release, Mr Dunkley — who was Premier at the time this occurred — said, “December 2nd 2016 was a very bad day for Bermuda- a day when political scheming, law breaking and official actions collided to create a day no Bermudian can be happy with.

“The day started with the Sessions House blocked and Members unable to carry out their duty to serve the people. It ended with a most unfortunate confrontation with pepper spray being used.

“Many actions can be questioned and out of this there have been three reports on police actions. There is much to learn from these reports and I have confidence that the BPS will consider all recommendations and take every necessary step to improve policing, protect public safety and enforce the laws of Bermuda for the benefit of all residents.

“I note that this report and others unequivocally dispels misinformation to suggest the OBA Government was in any way responsible for BPS actions or for ordering pepper spraying.

“I also note Minister Caines media release on the report and I quote ‘disturbing and lacking the proper closure only accountability can bring.’ I look forward to his efforts in conjunction with the Governor and the Commissioner. I hope he holds his colleagues accountable.

“I suggest one can not have a complete assessment of Dec 2nd without questioning the actions of everyone involved and that includes members of the PLP. After all, we are all in this together and we must all be responsible for our actions.

“I truly hope that out of this most unfortunate day lessons have been learned and we all work together to make sure this never happens again.”

