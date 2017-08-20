Shelly Bay Beach Structure To Be Demolished

The developer of the Shelly Bay Beach House is “unable to complete the redevelopment” and the “remaining structure is now deemed unsafe, and in the interests of public safety is expected to be demolished in the upcoming week,” the Ministry of Public Works said.

The Ministry said, “The Ministry of Public Works is advising that the developer of the Shelly Bay Beach House was unable to complete the redevelopment of the property.

“The Ministry has advised that the remaining structure is now deemed unsafe, and in the interests of public safety is expected to be demolished in the upcoming week.

“In that regard, area residents, Shelly Bay Beach/park patrons and the motoring public are being advised that in preparation for the demolition there will be increased construction activity near the Beach House. There will also be the likelihood of traffic delays to accommodate the demolition works.

“As a public safety note, motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use care and caution when travelling through the Shelly Bay area.

“As a final note, the Ministry advised that conceptual plans for a replacement facility are being designed for presentation and consultation with area parliamentary representatives and members of the public.”

