Arrest: Burglaries & Attempted Handbag Snatch

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries, and a 50-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with an attempted handbag snatch that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Man Arrested in Connection With Burglaries

A police spokesperson said, “A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries that have taken place around the island recently.

“An investigation into these matters is ongoing and a court appearance is anticipated in due course.”

Arrest Made After Visitors Report Attempted Handbag Snatch

“A 50-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with a reported attempted handbag snatch Saturday afternoon [September 9th],” the police said.

“It appears that two visitors were riding a rental cycle along South Road in Southampton near the junction with Middle Road when the unsuccessful attempt was made to remove their knapsack, which was secured in the rear basket.

“Similarly, a court appearance regarding this matter is anticipated in due course.”

Read More About

Category: All, Crime, News