Businesses Provide Food/Drinks For Firefighters

As firefighters battled the flames at Robertson’s Drug Store yesterday [Sept 2], St George’s businesses and restaurants stepped up showed their thanks to the BFRS by delivering food and beverages to the firefighters throughout the day.

Temptations Cafe provided platters of sandwiches, Wahoo Bistro were seen delivering trays of wahoo nuggets, Somers Supermarket sent over cases of water, and Churchills also contributed to the efforts.

Wahoo Bistro owner Alfred Konrad was out helping to deliver the food, with the restaurant setting up a table to lay the food on.

Throughout the afternoon, a member of Robertson’s staff was seen out assisting and checking if the firefighters needed anything, and area business owners and staff could be heard expressing their appreciation to the firefighters on scene.

