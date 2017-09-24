Photos: Premier & Minister Attend CBCF In DC

Premier David Burt and Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Jamahl Simmons, are currently in Washington DC attending the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation [CBCF] Annual Legislative Conference Weekend.

“The CBCF Annual Legislative Conference [ALC] is the leading policy conference on issues impacting African Americans and the global black community. Thought leaders, legislators and concerned citizens engage on economic development, civil and social justice, public health and education issues. More than 9,000 people attend 70 public policy forums and much more,” the Government said.

“On Saturday, September 23rd, as the invited guest of US Congressman G. K. Butterfield, the Premier attended the CBCF Prayer Breakfast and the Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.”

