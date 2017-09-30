Dr. Douglas’ Book Wins Critics Choice Award

Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas’ book “Border Crossing Brothas: Black Males Navigating Race, Place and Complex Space” has been awarded a second international book award, this time a 2017 Critics’ Choice Award.

The award will be presented at the 2017 American Educational Studies Association conference in Pittsburgh, where Dr. Douglas will discuss “Border Crossing Brothas” at a special ‘Author Meets Critic’ book session and also deliver an invited talk at the University of Pittsburgh.

Border Crossing Brothas” shares the educational and personal journeys of 12 black Bermudian males, highlighting spaces like barbershops, sports clubs, churches and neighborhoods.

Dr Douglas — who teaches at a University abroad — came back home to launch the project last year, saying he is a “product of the village,” and wanted to “acknowledge the village.”

Border Crossing Brothas Book Trailer:

