Dr Gibbons: ‘Trump-Like Misinformation On AC’

It’s “unfortunate” that the new PLP government “continue to spin Trump-like misinformation about Bermuda’s highly successful financial management and hosting of the recent 35th America’s Cup,” Shadow Minister of Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons said today.

Premier Tables Supplementary Estimate

Earlier today, Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt tabled a Supplementary Estimate in the House of Assembly detailing over $12.6 million he said was a “combination of unbudgeted expenditure items which were incurred by the previous administration” for the America’s Cup, World Triathlon Series, Casino Gaming Commission, airport redevelopment and St. George’s Hotel development.

On the Supplementary Estimates pertaining to the America’s Cup, Premier Burt said, “An additional $4.3 million in sponsorship guarantees paid to the America’s Cup Event Authority [ACEA] in addition to the under budgeted amount of $15 million; this under-budgeting occur despite the advice of the ACBDA to budget at least $18 million. The total $19.3 was paid to the ACEA last month.”

Dr Gibbons’ Response

In response, Dr Gibbons said, “It’s unfortunate and frankly, pathetic, that the Progressive Labour Party and the new PLP government continue to spin Trump-like misinformation about Bermuda’s highly successful financial management and hosting of the recent 35th America’s Cup.

“The Premier in his comments to the media today has claimed that the $4.3 million difference between the budgeted $15 million AC sponsorship guarantee amount and the reported $19.3 million final figure, “… are all items that we will have to pay for this year. The Premier goes on to say that, “…we will now have to find an additional $4.3 million to pay.”

“These claims are spin at its worst given that the cash surplus left in the ACBDA following AC35 will more than cover any difference between the initial Government Budget Estimate for the residual sponsorship guarantee and the, now reported, reconciled amount of $19.3 million.

“Following the AC finals, overall ACBDA expenses were estimated to be more than $8 million below budget as of July 2017. The Government knows that this $8 million cash surplus represents money that will come back to government as the ACBDA shareholder. Thus, no additional taxpayer money will be required.

“This misinformation only serves to denigrate the amazing teamwork and contribution of hundreds of Bermudians and residents who came together to produce a spectacular event.

“Over the three year period since Bermuda won the right to host the AC35, the overall financial and operational management has consistently been within the original, projected 2014 estimates and the OBA Government’s annual budget allocations for the ACBDA and AC Department within the former Ministry of Economic Development.

“By international sporting event standards, the full $25 million sponsorship guarantee was an attractive deal for Bermuda. Actions by the ACBDA team and former Ministry of Economic Development to reduce that guarantee by the introduction of sponsorships and revenue-generating initiatives only improved the overall value for Bermuda.

“It should come as no surprise to the PLP Government that the final reconciliation in August of the sponsorship guarantee between the ACBDA and ACEA at $19.5 million did not match the government-budgeted number of $15 million estimated in January of this year.

“It would have been impossible to provide a precise total for the final sponsorship guarantee in January 2017 when the government budget figures were finalized, given the six months still to run before the AC event was over and the complexity of reconciling the final sponsorship guarantee total.

“The AC sponsorship guarantee mechanism has been previously explained in numerous statements to the House and answers to Parliamentary Questions. [PDF] Under the agreement with the ACEA, reductions, or claw backs, from the $25 million sponsorship guarantee included corporate sponsorships introduced by Bermuda, a percentage of ticket sales for the finals, as well as team base and ACEA partner rents and superyacht fees. In a number of cases, the corporate sponsorships were partially dependent on overall sales performance through the event, and these had to be adjusted against ACEA sponsorship commissions and costs.

“In retrospect, Bermuda should be pleased with the total sponsorships [more than $20 million] the ACBDA and the former Ministry of Economic Development introduced from Bermuda-based and associated entities given our relatively small market size. The PLP Government should understand that denigrating the overall sponsorship level does nothing to facilitate future government sponsorship requests for major sporting or tourism events.

“Finally, as the PLP Government will be aware, the difference between the Government 2017/18 budget sponsorship guarantee estimate of $15 million and the recently reconciled $19.5 million figure is more than offset by the superb financial and operational management demonstrated by the ACBDA and the former Ministry of Economic Development.

“Rather remarkably, over the entire three-year period, total operating and capital expenses for the ACBDA and the AC Department in the Ministry of Economic Development appear to be coming in at roughly 10% below the original estimates projected in late 2014.

“Furthermore, fixed assets owned by the ACBDA, such as floating docks and vessels acquired for facilitating AC35, represent additional cash, should the ACBDA and Government decide to liquidate them instead of retaining them for future sporting events.

“Rather than spending their time on petty, Trump-like political distractions, the new government should be working hard to build on the successful legacy of the AC35 by attracting lucrative repeat superyacht business to Dockyard and future sporting/tourism events like the World Triathlon Series, scheduled for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“The transformation of Dockyard and the new Cross Island venue represent a superb platform for future international events. Bermudians will rightly expect the new Government to take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity for Bermuda.”

