Early Pension Payments Due To Potential Storm

The Department of Social Insurance advised that “last week a precautionary measure was taken to process pension benefit payments earlier than normal due to any likelihood of Hurricane Jose becoming a potential threat.”

“Therefore, pension benefit payments will be paid earlier this week,” a spokesperson explained.

“Benefits paid via direct deposit will be available on Tuesday, September 12th at HSBC at 12 noon and at BNTB at 9am. For those receiving pension cheques, they will be delivered by mail on Wednesday, September 13th.

“The Department wishes to thank the Accountant General’s Department and the General Post Office for their collaboration and assistance at such short notice, which provided for beneficiaries to receive their monthly payments earlier. Payments were originally scheduled to take place on Friday, September 15, 2017.”

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt stated: “I wish to extend my thanks to the relevant Government Departments in their proactive approach to this matter.

” While the potential threat of Hurricane Jose is diminishing, the Government places importance on ensuring that our seniors are able to access their payments early to allow for any necessary storm preparations.”

Members of the public can call the Department of Social Insurance directly at 294-9242 for any questions or queries.

Category: All, Business, News