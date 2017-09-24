Firms Move Staff To Bermuda Due To Hurricane

[Written by Don Burgess]

Hurricane Irma has forced law and accounting firms to uproot some of their employees to Bermuda from the British Virgin Islands.

Conyers Dill & Pearman, Appleby, EY, and Deloitte are just some of the companies now conducting their BVI business from Bermuda.

Mark Forte, partner and head of the Conyers BVI office told Bernews through a statement that “we have relocated seven of our people to Bermuda and 12 to Cayman on an interim basis.

“Conyers will continue to conduct BVI work from various of its offices worldwide, and with respect to personnel, we hope to phase them back to BVI in the course of the following six months.”

Mr. Forte added, “Conyers remains committed to the BVI as a jurisdiction and our office located there. What happened had a profound effect on the Conyers family and the people of the BVI generally.

“We will strive to reinstate our presence on the ground in similar numbers as soon as reasonably possible and, in the interim, remain fully supportive of all our staff both there and relocated.

A spokesperson from Appleby told Bernews that two employees moved to the Bermuda office from the BVI.

“Following the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, we are continuing our efforts to support our colleagues, the BVI, and the BVI business community, Our BVI team is operational, and business continuity measures are in place for our BVI clients.”

The spokesperson added, “We will continue to work alongside the BVI Government to establish and support the humanitarian relief effort required to support the people of the BVI at this time.

“Appleby has joined the Alliance of BVI Professional Services Businesses, representing the legal and professional services firms with operations in the BVI. As an alliance, we have agreed to support the BVI Government’s charitable efforts and donate towards the central fund.

According to the Financial Times, EY also moved most of its ten staff from BVI to Bermuda and the Caymans.

John Johnston, CEO of Deloitte’s operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean region, said in a release: “There is a tightly knit community of professional services firms in BVI and the level of collaboration and support between firms to help each other has been notable.

“Most of our people will be temporarily located in Bermuda and Cayman, where they will continue to serve clients.”

