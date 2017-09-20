Free Codfish Breakfast In Southampton East

There will be a free Codfish Breakfast for the first 100 Constituency #29 Southampton East Constituents on Saturday morning [Sept 23] starting at 8.00am at the Southampton Rangers Club.

The breakfast is sponsored by area MP Minister Zane DeSilva and PLP Branch 29, with Minister DeSilva saying, “We just thought we would do a little something to help out those in my Constituency. amd it also doubles up as a thank you for their continued support.”

